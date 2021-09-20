KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

