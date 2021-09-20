Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.