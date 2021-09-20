Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camping World in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Camping World by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

