Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SCS stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

