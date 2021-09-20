William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Project Angel Parent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.