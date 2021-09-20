BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -333.57 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

