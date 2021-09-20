Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LRMR opened at $12.63 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 188,834 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

