Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 93,934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

