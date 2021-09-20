AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company.

Shares of RERE opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

