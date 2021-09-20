Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

