Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE USNA opened at $88.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.