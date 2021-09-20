Abyss Token 1-Day Volume Tops $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00125105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

