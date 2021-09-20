Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $373,520.57 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $373,520.57 and approximately $3,396.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00125105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

