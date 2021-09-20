Deri Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.99 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00116412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00175003 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.16 or 0.06921923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.01 or 1.00248875 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00839965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

