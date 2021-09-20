DEX (DEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $215.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. DEX has a market capitalization of $48,381.80 and approximately $215.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00125104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047184 BTC.

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

