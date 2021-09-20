K21 (K21) Reaches Market Cap of $10.07 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $857,347.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00125104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047184 BTC.

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,970,664 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

