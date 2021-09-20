nOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00116138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00175267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.04 or 0.06893008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,430.16 or 0.99823535 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00833040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

