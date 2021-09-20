Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops One Day Volume of $567,466.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $567,466.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00117466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00175114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.38 or 0.06920197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,499.94 or 0.99787746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00833193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

