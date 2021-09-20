PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $677,501.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $223.52 million and approximately $677,501.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 979,237,278 coins and its circulating supply is 699,240,490 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.