Blockpass Trading 39.7% Higher This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $365,818.15 and approximately $6,337.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

