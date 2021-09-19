Skycoin Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $24.56 million and $477,596.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00069528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00117381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00175176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.40 or 0.06956059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.23 or 1.00221659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00837931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

