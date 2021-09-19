Eterbase Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00124690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

