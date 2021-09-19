Megacoin Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $272,085.01 and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00367791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000715 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,659,338 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.