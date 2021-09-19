Gnosis Price Reaches $259.34 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $390.20 million and $7.91 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $259.34 or 0.00568868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

