Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,785. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

