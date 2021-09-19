WHALE Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.17 or 0.00032927 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $95.12 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00069516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00117725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00173993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.72 or 0.06977073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.05 or 0.99954116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.98 or 0.00833622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

