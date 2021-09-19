MEET.ONE Price Up 30.8% This Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $9,424.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00175399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.84 or 0.06929836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.02 or 1.00436420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00831059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

