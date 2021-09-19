Analysts Expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report sales of $18.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $76.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGRN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.04. 595,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.57. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

