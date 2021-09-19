MAPS (MAPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $433,918.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $50.45 million and $433,918.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009527 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,036,487 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

