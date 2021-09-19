Emercoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,481.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $14,481.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,071,918 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

