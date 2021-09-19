$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 430,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,023. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

