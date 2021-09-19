$103.83 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $103.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.90 million and the highest is $106.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $418.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,412. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 185,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,729,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 486,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.35 million, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

