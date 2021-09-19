LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $245.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $82.93. 556,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

