$31.97 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $31.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 595,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,288. The company has a market cap of $337.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

