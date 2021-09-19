Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $643.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 635.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,092. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

