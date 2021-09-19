FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $36.17 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 781,561,766 coins and its circulating supply is 354,611,395 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.