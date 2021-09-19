Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $52,848.89 and $97,629.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00367339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.