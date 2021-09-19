Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Pendle has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $951,273.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00119601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00175547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.88 or 0.06914079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.17 or 0.99796751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.85 or 0.00835920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.