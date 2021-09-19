MONK (MONK) One Day Volume Hits $935.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, MONK has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $614,364.79 and approximately $935.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017500 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007419 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

