Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.62 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00007838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and $1.10 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00119677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00175422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.06 or 0.07003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,217.35 or 1.00176148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00833502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,934,546 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

