Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $13.66 million and $2.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.