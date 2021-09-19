Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $54.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.68 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 390.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $220.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 461,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,692. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $26,224,330. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

