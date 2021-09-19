$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.47 billion and the lowest is $8.14 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,031,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,515. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

