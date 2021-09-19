$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,758,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,856. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.