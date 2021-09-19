Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Analysts expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report $140.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.10 million and the highest is $142.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE:COOK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,830,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,850. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

