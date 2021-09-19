trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get trivago alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $609,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,057. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $869.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.