General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $68.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,119,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.