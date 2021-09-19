Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

