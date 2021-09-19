VeChain (VET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $301.13 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $6.77 billion and approximately $301.13 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000207 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019677 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

