Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 87.7% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 87.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00119960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00175226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06942043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.94 or 0.99604771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00835122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.